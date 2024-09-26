Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX:PAM) IP Geophysics Program Starts At Rosario Copper Project, Chile

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer, Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX:PAM) is pleased to advise that geophysical contractor, Quantec Geoscience, is on site at the Rosario Copper Project and will commence the Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysics this evening (Australian time).

Highlights

- Quantec Geoscience on site, IP program starts today.

- Initial IP lines focusing on the historical Salvadora and Royal copper mines

- Testing for sub-surface conductors associated with fresh copper mineralisation

Pan Asia Metals' Managing Director, Paul Lock, commented:

"As previously announced, this is the first ever IP survey at Rosario. Given the presence of small scale historical mines, in conjunction with the high grade rock chip and channel samples, and Rosario's proximity to the famous El Salvador mine 10km to the south, we have a high level of confidence that the IP survey will produce interesting results. The IP survey will be closely followed by an inaugural drill program. Of further appeal is the fact that access is very good."

Quantec will start work at the southern end of the Rosario East Trend (RET) and continue north on eastwest lines spaced around 400m apart (See Figure 1*). The RET hosts the old Salvadora and Royal Mines, and previous work has delineated numerous rock chip samples with strong copper grades (see Figure 2*).

On completion of the IP survey on the RET, work will then progress to the Rosario Central (RCT) and Rosario West trends (RWT).

The objective of the program is to map and detect Manto Style Copper mineralisation within the survey area for drill targeting, delineation and structural control identification, specifically:

- Detect and discriminate targets related to potential mineralisation, alteration, lithology;

- Discriminate between large, potentially greater tonnage targets and smaller targets; and

- Compliment near surface information for integrated drill targeting.

The program will employ conventional Direct Current Induced Polarisation (DCIP) using a Pole-Dipole array (P-DP Array) survey which will provide high resolution resistivity and chargeability imaging to the desired depth of investigation for the Project from surface to ~300m. At present, the survey proposes 19 IP lines for a total of ~27 line km.

Field Work

PAM has started geochemical exploration at Rosario with Pan Asia's Chief Geologist David Hobby on the ground, leading the program. Further details of the program to follow.

Forward planning

The IP survey is scheduled to take approximately 2 weeks to complete with a final report shortly thereafter, after which full results will be presented.

Pan Asia has been in contact with drilling companies in Chile, in preparation for an RC drilling program of approximately 2500m to commence in November.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

Paul Lock Managing Director M: +61 408 631 497