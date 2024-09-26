(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The 420 ( ) recently concluded its third annual three-day event series with over 14,000 cannabis enthusiasts making their way to the New Jersey and Exposition Center, in Edison, September 13-15, 2024.

Presented by Wakit Grinders ( ), the B.Y.O.C. (bring your own cannabis) public event featured access to a large variety of cannabis-friendly vendors and dispensaries, cultivators, CBD businesses, accessories, and beverages, clothing and apparel, jewelry, art, food trucks, celebrity guests...

ABOUT 420 EXPO:

420 Expo is the largest consumer-based cannabis event in New Jersey. Presented by Wakit Grinders, the third annual event series took place on September 13-15, 2024, and featured over 100 cannabis-related vendors, food trucks, celebrity appearances, live music, seminars, B.Y.O.C. (bring your own cannabis), interactive and immersive experiences, and more. The 420 Expo, the“Ultimate Smoke Sesh,” will return to New Jersey in 2025, September 12-14.

On-site sales of any sort of marijuana or THC is not permitted. In accordance with New Jersey state and local laws, attendees are able to legally consume their own stash in a dedicated outdoor consumption area.

