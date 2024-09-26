DGE's 5Th Human Factors Engineering And Usability Studies Congress Discusses Ways Of Improving User Experience

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DGE's

5th Human Factors Engineering & Usability Studies Congress

will be held October 23-24, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA. A live-streaming option is also available. Experts across the pharma, medical device and healthcare spectrum will share the latest insights on improving user experience through innovative designs of Medical Devices, IFUs and Combination Products, while maintaining regulatory compliance and cross-functional team performance.

The summit is hosted by Dynamic Global Events (“DGE”), an event company that organizes B2B events for life science companies. DGE offers the members of the biopharma, healthcare, technology, engineering, and medical device industries, a robust forum for discussion and collaboration.

The event will focus on the technical expertise, regulatory compliance and teamwork skills to create exemplary product designs.

Major topics include:



Reviewing the entire design process to ascertain where HFE intervention is needed

Utilizing Artificial Intelligence and LLMs

Avoiding redundant testing by intelligently using data

Applying non-traditional data and resources for optimal results

Determining the best way to achieve balance in validation testing Improving compliance for outreach to IRBs

After registration and a networking breakfast, the event starts with the chairman's opening remarks. This will be followed by a keynote session by the esteemed Hanniebey Wiyor, Human Factors Regulatory Reviewer, FDA. The session will explore ways to gain a clear vision using risk assessment of medical devices in human factors regulatory submissions. Attendees can connect with industry leaders and interact with peers during the networking session breaks.

To learn more, please visit

.

