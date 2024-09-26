Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects US Plea For Ceasefire In Lebanon, Vows 'Full Force' Against Hezbollah Top Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Israeli Prime on Thursday vowed to use 'full force' against Hezbollah and bombard the military group's targets indefinitely after rejecting a ceasefire push by the United States. Its key backer, the US, urged for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon

The Israeli Prime Minister in New York asserted that will continue until all Israel's objectives have been achieved. He visited the US to address the annual United Nations General Assembly. This development comes after an Israeli strike on Beirut's southern suburbs killed Mohammad Hussein Srour - the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, as confirmed by the militant group in a statement.

Following Netanyahu's statement, the White House said,“Netanyahu and Israeli people have every right to thwart threat to their peace and security,” reported Reuters.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said it would be a 'mistake' for Israeli PM to 'refuse' Lebanon ceasefire.