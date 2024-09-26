Growing International Support For Morocco’S Autonomy Plan For Western Sahara

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Denmark has become the latest country to support Morocco's 2007 Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara. This move adds to a growing list of nations that view the proposal as a credible solution to the long-standing territorial dispute.



This development marks a significant shift in the international landscape surrounding the Sahara issue. After a meeting between Danish Foreign Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, a joint statement was issued.



Denmark declared that it considers Morocco's Autonomy Plan to be "a serious and credible contribution to the ongoing UN process."



Additionally, Denmark views the plan as "a good basis for an agreed solution among all parties." This endorsement came during the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Broader European Support

Denmark's backing is part of a wider trend of European countries supporting Morocco's position. Finland endorsed the Autonomy Plan as a "serious and credible contribution" to resolving the dispute.







France, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council , officially recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the Sahara, with President Emmanuel Macron stating that "autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty is the framework within which this issue must be resolved."



Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described Morocco's initiative as "the most serious, realistic, and credible basis for settling the dispute."



Additionally, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed support for the Autonomy Plan as a "serious and credible effort."



Other European countries, including the Netherlands, Belgium, and the Czech Republic, have also voiced support for the Moroccan proposal.



The United States recognized Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara in December 2020, significantly bolstering Morocco 's position on the international stage.

The Autonomy Plan

Morocco's Autonomy Plan, presented in 2007, offers significant self-governance for the Sahara regions under Moroccan sovereignty.



It is widely regarded as one of the most viable proposals for ending the decades-long territorial dispute. Both Denmark and Morocco have reaffirmed their support for the UN-led peace process.



In addition, they also back the efforts of Staffan de Mistura, the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Western Sahara.



The international community continues to emphasize the importance of finding a peaceful and mutually acceptable solution in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.



Despite growing international support for Morocco's position, the issue remains contentious. The Polisario Front advocates for independence in Western Sahara and emphasizes the right to self-determination.



It has garnered support from several countries, especially Algeria. The increasing international backing for Morocco's Autonomy Plan has significant implications for regional stability and economic development.



Morocco's "Royal Initiative" to promote access to the Atlantic Ocean for landlocked Sahel countries could potentially open new trade routes and foster regional cooperation.



As more countries align with Morocco's position, the prospects for a resolution to this long-standing conflict appear to be improving.



However, continued diplomatic efforts and negotiations will be crucial in achieving a lasting solution that addresses the concerns of all parties involved.

