NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global market in automotive size is estimated to grow by USD 2.45 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

4.36%

during the forecast period. Demand for enhanced visibility and flexibility in manufacturing

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

emergence of smart manufacturing. However,

Market Driver

The automotive industry is experiencing significant growth in automation, electrification, data integration, human-machine interaction, and connectivity. To facilitate smart manufacturing, industrial machines and robots are being equipped with IoT-integrated microprocessors, microcontrollers, sensors, and switches. In the automotive production process, sensors are used extensively on the manufacturing, assembly line, and warehousing equipment. These sensors provide real-time data to DCS, MES, and PLC systems for remote monitoring and predictive maintenance. IIoT plays a crucial role in integrating these systems and transferring information. Innovations in sensors and automation solutions are increasing productivity in the automotive industry, driving market growth during the forecast period.



The automotive industry is experiencing a growth in automation trends, with programmable automation and motion control at the forefront. Industrial automation is being driven by advanced automation/control software, panel mount solutions like industrial PCs and web panels, and control systems. Turbocharging is being enhanced with 5G wireless technology and digitalization. Augmented reality, digital twin technology, and industrial IoT are revolutionizing production, with advanced analytics, edge computing, and cloud computing enabling real-time data processing. Sensors, including precision photoelectric, laser, inductive, servo motors, drives (AC and DC), and semiconductors, are essential components. Trade wars and electronics shortages pose challenges, but AI and machine learning are driving innovation. Product launch and development are being streamlined with management software, cobots, and smart manufacturing. 3D printing and micro electromechanical systems are also transforming the industry.



Market Challenges



Legacy industrial control systems, predominantly used in Europe and the US automotive industries, pose significant security challenges due to their pre-Internet era design. These systems, which communicate point-to-point, lack the capability to authenticate commands and secure data, making them susceptible to threats. Replacing these systems is cost-prohibitive, and modernizing them requires integrating new IT and OT technologies, as well as addressing the emergence of IoT and cloud computing. A common vulnerability in OT infrastructure is the inability to protect legacy systems, such as SCADA, which have open architectures, increasing the risk of security breaches. Despite the potential productivity gains from automation solutions, the increasing security threats may hinder their adoption in the automotive industry during the forecast period. In the automotive industry, automation is a key trend shaping the future of manufacturing. Technologies like digital twin technology, advanced analytics, edge computing, and cloud computing are revolutionizing production processes. Sensors, including photoelectric, laser, inductive, servo motors, drives (AC and DC), and precision sensors, are essential components of this automation. Trade wars and the rise of micro electromechanical systems, 3D printing, smart manufacturing, semiconductors, electronics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are driving innovation. Industrial robots, management software, cobots, and cloud-based solutions are crucial for product launch and development. Challenges include ensuring control and integration of these advanced technologies to optimize efficiency and quality.

Segment Overview



This automation market in automotive industry report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Industrial sensors

1.2 PLC

1.3 MES

1.4 SCADA 1.5 DCS



2.1 Vehicle manufacturers 2.2 Component manufacturers



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Industrial sensors-

Industrial sensors play a crucial role in the automotive industry by measuring physical parameters, such as temperature, humidity, pressure, flow, speed, vibration, and position, converting them into electrical signals for control systems like PLC. They ensure product quality consistency in various applications, including painting operations, testing engines, robotic arms, and conveyor belts. In painting, sensors measure paint thickness. Spray painting systems use sensors for air and liquid ratio measurement. Industrial robots, now widely adopted for faster production and efficiency, are equipped with sensors to work efficiently with pre-defined instructions. Advancements in sensors, hardware, and software have made robots more intelligent and autonomous. Smart sensors are driving the growth of the industrial sensors market in the automotive industry, especially in the context of Industry 4.0 and smart wearables like helmets, eye devices, and hand-worn devices. Innovations in industrial wireless sensor networks (IWSN) are expected to further expand the market, with each node featuring a sensor, ADC, microcontroller, data receiver, and energy source, creating a dispersed network collecting and organizing data at a central location, driving IIoT in the automotive industry.

Research Analysis

The automotive industry is embracing automation to enhance manufacturing processes, improve product quality, and increase efficiency. Programmable automation, industrial motion control, and advanced control systems are key technologies driving this transformation. Automation/Control Software, Industrial PCs, Web Panels, and Industrial Monitors are essential components of modern automation systems. Turbocharging and 5G wireless technology are revolutionizing the industry with real-time data transfer and remote monitoring capabilities. Augmented reality, digital twin, digitalization, industrial IoT, precision sensors, micro electromechanical systems, 3D printing, and smart manufacturing are shaping the future of automotive production. Semiconductor and electronics companies are supplying the necessary components for automation, including artificial intelligence and machine learning chips. These technologies enable advanced functions like predictive maintenance, quality control, and optimization of production lines. Overall, automation is a critical enabler for the digital transformation of the automotive industry.

Market Research Overview

The automotive industry is embracing automation to enhance manufacturing processes, improve product quality, and increase efficiency. Programmable automation, industrial motion control, and advanced automation/control software are key technologies driving this transformation. Industrial PCs, web panels, and industrial monitors are essential components of modern control systems. Turbocharging and 5G wireless technology are being integrated with automation systems to optimize performance and connectivity. Augmented reality, digital twin technology, and digitalization are revolutionizing design and production, enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. Industrial IoT, sensors, and edge computing are facilitating data collection and analysis, while cloud computing provides scalability and flexibility. Semiconductors and electronics play a crucial role in the development of automation systems, with artificial intelligence and machine learning enabling advanced analytics and smart manufacturing. Product launch and development are streamlined with management software, while cobots and industrial robots enhance production capabilities. 3D printing and smart manufacturing further boost innovation and efficiency. Despite trade wars, the automation market in the automotive industry continues to grow, with continuous product innovation and development.

