Jerry Bryson Mcmillan's Memoir 'To Then And Back Again' To Shine At Major Book Events

"To Then and Back Again: A Memoir Part One A Collection of Uh-Oh's, No No's and A Few OMG'S"

The explores personal triumphs and trials through a compelling collection of real-life experiences.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A book that captures life's emotional spectrum through a blend of humor and heartfelt reflections by Jerry Bryson McMillan,“To Then and Back Again: A Memoir Part One – A Collection of Uh-Oh's, No No' s and A Few OMG's” will be prominently featured at two prominent literary events this fall: The Word on the Street Toronto and Magazine Festival and the Frankfurt Book Fair.“To Then and Back Again” is an evocative memoir presented in two parts, capturing the rich tapestry of McMillan's life experiences. This first part delves into his journey from childhood through young adulthood, exploring themes of adversity, personal triumphs, and emotional revelations. McMillan candidly shares his struggles, from dealing with a hidden identity to the profound impact of a best friend's tragic death. His narrative blends moments of chaos with humor, offering readers a multifaceted view of his life's trials and triumphs.Jerry Bryson McMillan, now in his mid-forties, reflects on a life filled with highs and lows, revealing the therapeutic and liberating power of writing. He says that“it was as if in my writing I had thrown off the yoke of self-denial in which I had so regrettably adorned my own neck with”. His memoir invites readers to walk alongside him through a series of transformative experiences, providing a unique perspective on resilience and personal growth.At The Word on the Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024 on September 28-29, 2024,“To Then and Back Again” will be showcased at The Maple Staple bookstore's booth which will be located at Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto.The book will also be featured at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2024 on October 16-20, 2024 at Messe Frankfurt, Germany. Attendees can find The Maple Staple bookstore booth, co-presented by Bookside Press , at Hall 5.1, Stand C35.Readers are welcome to stop by during the event, and for those looking to grab a copy of this poignant literary gem,“To Then and Back Again: A Memoir Part One – A Collection of Uh-Oh's, No No's and A Few OMG's” by Jerry Bryson McMillan is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers.About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

