IPA Honors Outstanding Leaders At Annual Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Honorees recognized at IPAVision 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) has announced the recipients of its prestigious 2024 awards, recognizing the exceptional contributions of individuals who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and dedication to advancing the alternative investments industry. The awardees were celebrated at

IPAVision 2024 in Orlando, Florida.

"The IPA Awards allow us to recognize individuals who have dedicated their careers to pushing the alternatives forward," said Anya Coverman, IPA President & CEO. "Their contributions have not only supported the IPA's growth but also reflect the outstanding caliber of individuals within our vibrant community."

The IPA congratulates all of this year's award recipients and looks forward to continuing its mission of advancing the alternatives industry through collaboration, innovation, and leadership.

OUTSTANDING SERVICE AWARDS

The Outstanding Service Awards honor individuals who have made tremendous contributions to the IPA and the industry over the past year. This year, the IPA recognizes the following leaders for their exceptional service:

Brendan Cuddihy , Chief Operating Officer at CAIS , has been instrumental in transforming the IPA's technology and operational initiatives. As Chair of the Technology, Innovations, and Operations Committee and a member of the IPA Board, Brendan has spearheaded key projects, including developing critical industry white papers.

Jillian Fitzpatrick , Managing Director of Government Relations at Blackstone , has been a long-standing contributor to the IPA's advocacy, political, and data initiatives. With her background on Capitol Hill, she has expertly guided IPA's policy efforts, dedicating time to research, white papers, coalitions, and lobbying activities.

James Linhardt , Attorney at Kunzman & Bollinger , is recognized for regularly providing invaluable legal and compliance expertise to the IPA's policy and regulatory initiatives. As chair of the IPA's Compliance and Due Diligence Committee, he has built some of the most effective working groups within the committee and the organization.

Brad Sussman , Vice President of Alternative Investments Product Development and Research at Raymond James , has championed many initiatives for IPA distribution partners and leads the IPA's popular Distribution Partner Roundtables. As an IPA Board member, Brad has been instrumental in identifying key business, legal, and operational topics, while also playing a significant role in expanding IPA's membership.

DEI LEADERSHIP AWARD

The DEI Leadership Award recognizes individuals who have made significant strides in advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within their organizations and the broader industry.

The IPA proudly presents the 2024 award to Margo Steahly , Senior Vice President of Sales Operations and Due Diligence at Trilogy Real Estate Group . Margo's dedication to advancing diversity and inclusion is evident in her role as chair of the IPA's Diversity and Sustainability Committee. She has been a vocal advocate for IPA's DEI Resource Library, its growing mentorship program, and impactful webinars promoting diversity education.

IPA CHAIR RECOGNITION

The IPA is honored to recognize Chirag Bhavsar , IPA Chair and Co-CEO of CNL Financial Group , for his remarkable leadership and contribution to the IPA. CNL, one of the IPA's longest-serving members, has a proud history with the IPA, making it especially poignant for Chirag to serve as Chair this year. Chirag has been a steadfast supporter of the organization and a passionate advocate for the industry's growth.

About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives-including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.

