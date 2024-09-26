Two Civilians Killed, Two Others Wounded In Artillery Shelling Of Toretsk
9/26/2024 3:15:00 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region with artillery last night, killing two civilians and injuring two others.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Another strike on civilians - two people were killed and two wounded in Toretsk. Tonight, the city came under artillery fire. One shell hit a house. A 75-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman died on the spot," Filashkin said.
He noted that Toretsk remains one of the hottest spots in the region.
