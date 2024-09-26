China Ready To Provide Humanitarian Aid To Ukraine In Line With Its Needs - MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a meeting in New York with the head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak, and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Chinese Foreign Wang Yi assured him of China's readiness to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine in accordance with its needs.

This was reported by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.

"China is closely monitoring the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, has already provided four batches of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and is ready to provide new aid according to Ukraine's needs," Wang said.

The top Chinese diplomat emphasized that his country's position regarding the "Ukraine crisis" (as China refers to Russian aggression against Ukraine - ed.) remains consistent and implies promoting the cessation of hostilities and a diplomatic settlement of the conflict.

"China has always advocated the peaceful resolution of disputes and the fact that all 'hot' issues should be resolved through political dialogue. We never take part in geopolitical games and neither do we seek personal gain," the minister said.

He also reaffirmed Beijing's willingness to maintain contact with all parties, including Ukraine, and continue to do what China considers right to achieve peace as soon as possible.

Touching upon bilateral relations, Wang noted that China and Ukraine are connected by traditional friendship and a long-established strategic partnership.

In his opinion, "the parties overcame the negative impact of the 'Ukraine crisis' on bilateral relations and gradually restored practical cooperation," due to which the volume of bilateral trade increased by 17% in the first half of 2024 year-on-year.

"China is ready to cooperate with Ukraine to maintain a sustainable pace of development of bilateral relations," the top Chinese diplomat assured.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that during the talks between Sybiha, Yermak from the Ukrainian side and Wang Yi from China, the focus was put on further steps in the development of bilateral relations and trade, as well as plans for further contacts at the highest level.

