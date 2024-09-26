Russia To Consider Nuclear Response In Event Of 'Massive' Air Attack, Warns Putin

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 10:04 PM

President Vladimir on Wednesday presented proposed changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine that would allow it to launch a nuclear response to a "massive air attack".

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"We will consider such a possibility once we receive reliable information about a massive launch of air and space attack weapons and their crossing our state border," the president said at a televised meeting with security officials on updating the country's nuclear deterrence doctrine.

ALSO READ:

Listen to Putin warning on Ukraine, says Kremlin

Zelensky to press US on missile strikes inside Russia

Russia will not conduct nuclear test if US refrains from such steps, says Deputy Foreign Minister