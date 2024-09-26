Russia To Consider Nuclear Response In Event Of 'Massive' Air Attack, Warns Putin
President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday presented proposed changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine that would allow it to launch a nuclear response to a "massive air attack".
"We will consider such a possibility once we receive reliable information about a massive launch of air and space attack weapons and their crossing our state border," the president said at a televised meeting with security officials on updating the country's nuclear deterrence doctrine.
