Kuwaiti, Chinese Ministers Discuss Coop., Fast-Tracking Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port Completion

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, and her high-level delegation held talks in Beijing Thursday with China's Minister of Li Xiaopeng, focusing on boosting bilateral cooperation, especially in accelerating the completion of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer project.

According to a statement from the of Public Works (MPW), the meeting -- also attended by Director of International Cooperation at China's Ministry of Transport (MoT) Cen Yanqing -- highlighted the longstanding strategic ties between Kuwait and China.

Al-Mashaan conveyed Kuwait's leadership's determination to expedite major development agreements with China, which are expected to greatly contribute to the nation's growth.

Central to these agreements is the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, with seven cooperative deals in place, all aimed at accelerating completion, she explained.

Al-Mashaan underlined China's renowned expertise in construction, port management, and operations, stressing the importance of completing the project in a timely manner.

Expressing her satisfaction with the talks, Al-Mashaan noted the positive momentum in strengthening economic relations between the two nations.

As part of the visit, the Kuwaiti delegation toured a state-owned Chinese company that is associated with MoT, overseeing the port's construction.

Al-Mashaan met with Chairman of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) Wang Tongzhou and other officials to discuss strategies for completing the port and other key projects in Kuwait.

The delegation also explored the National Museum of China, delving into its history and global operations.

Al-Mashaan and her team participated in the Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024 in Beijing last Wednesday, in an event themed, "Sustainable Transport: Logistics Connecting the World," attended by China's transport minister, along with several Arab and foreign ministers and international organizations. (end)

