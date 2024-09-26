Kuwait Assistant Foreign Minister Affirms Support For Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- The Assistant Foreign for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Jawaher Ibrahim Al-Duaij on Thursday affirmed the State of Kuwait's support for the Palestinian cause, in the shadow of the brutal and inhuman annihilation of Gaza Strip.

This brutal offensive is a flagrant and grave breach of the international law for human rights and the international humane law, said Sheikha Jawaher in a statement to KUNA. She was speaking after holding consultations with the European Union states' ambassadors -- organized by the of Foreign Affairs.

The situation in Gaza warrants a serious stand by the EU states and the international community, amid forecast expansion of the conflict and the violence, she said, alluding in this regard to the events in Lebanon.

Sheikha Jawaher said the session with the envoys was an opportunity to discuss various issues related to human rights, coordination at this level and prior topics addressed during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council (meeting in Geneva from September 9 until October 11).

She lauded the European support for the statement addressed by the State of Kuwait on the World Humanitarian Day (in August).

Moreover, she indicated at the State of Kuwait's pledge during a forum, held on margins of the UNHRC session, to help in facilitating access to clean water and setting up sewage systems for impoverished communities and promoting human rights worldwide. (end)

