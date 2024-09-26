Inventhelp Inventors Develop Modified Souvenir/Character Headband (RSM-207)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a souvenir/character headband that allows the wearer to easily change or customize the character ears," said one of two inventors, from Highland, Calif., "so we invented the INTERCHANGEABLE EARS. Our design would provide a souvenir from a trip to an amusement or theme park that could be worn during the visit and cherished for years to come."

The patent-pending invention provides a new headband for visitors to amusement or theme parks. In doing so, it allows various character ears to be changed as desired. As a result, it eliminates the need to purchase numerous headbands which could help save money and storage space for these souvenirs. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and wear so it is ideal for visitors to amusement or theme parks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

