Franchise Business Review Recognized As A 2024 Top Franchise Supplier By Entrepreneur

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) In a survey of over 1,000 franchisors, Franchise Business Review was ranked a top supplier for quality and value of services in two categories.

- Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business ReviewPORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Franchise Business Review , a prominent leader in franchise research, is delighted to announce its recognition as part of Entrepreneur's list of the 2024 Top Franchise Suppliers . This prestigious ranking, presented by Entrepreneur magazine, celebrates companies that have consistently demonstrated quality and excellence in supporting and serving the franchise industry.To determine the annual ranking of the Top Franchise Suppliers, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 1,000 franchisors, and asked them to rate their satisfaction with the quality, cost, and value of each supplier's services. Only the top-scoring suppliers in each of 11 categories made it into the ranking.FBR was voted a top supplier in two of the 11 categories, ranking in both the Consulting/Development category and the Events category for the FBR Summit. The Summit, now in its third year, is the only event designed specifically for franchise operations leaders and teams that directly support franchisees.“We are incredibly honored to have been recognized with the Entrepreneur award for the second consecutive year,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review.“This award is especially meaningful because it is based on feedback directly from the franchisors we serve. Our team at Franchise Business Review is committed to providing the highest quality services and support to the franchise community, and I am especially proud of the recognition we received for the FBR Summit, which has continued to grow and expand its programming year over year.”The 2024 FBR Summit is being held October 22-24 in Denver, CO. Over 300 franchise operations executives, industry experts, and suppliers will be in attendance for two days of workshop sessions, roundtable discussions, and case studies. Tickets for the event are still available at:Franchise Business Review also publishes its own rankings , including the Franchisee Satisfaction Awards recognizing the year's Top Franchises based on survey feedback from franchise owners, and the Franchising at Work awards, which honor the best franchise companies to work for based on survey feedback from employees of franchisors, franchisees, and franchise suppliers.“We are honored to be recognized again among the other esteemed companies on the list of Top Franchise Suppliers, and I want to thank our clients and partners for their continued trust and support,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review.“Every day, our mission is to help franchise companies strengthen their relationships with franchisees and employees, ultimately driving success and growth in the industry. Being voted a top supplier reinforces the impact that our research and insights have on shaping the future of franchising for franchisors, franchisees, and aspiring entrepreneurs.”About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading independent market research firm that provides franchise organizations with benchmarking research and best practices to improve franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. Since 2005, FBR has been trusted by more than 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to equip them with the people-centric data, insights, and tools they need for long-term growth and success in the franchise industry. Learn more about FBR's franchisee and employee satisfaction solutions at GoFBR.

