Urgent Session Of The United Nations Security Council Regarding Lebanon

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Earlier this Thursday, the UN Security Council held an urgent session on the war in Lebanon, where Secretary-General António Guterres described the situation in Lebanon as dire. He warned

that“Lebanon is“on the brink of the abyss”, and highlighted the recurring violations of Security Council 1701 due to ongoing exchange of fire. Guterres mentioned the displacement of 200,000 Lebanese and numerous deaths since October, 2023. He also emphasized the need for intense efforts to achieve a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian assistance and lasting peace. Meanwhile, officials urged the Security Council to take action against the ongoing aggression in Gaza and Lebanon to prevent a broader war in the region.



Josep Borrell, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, stressed the need to prevent southern Lebanon from becoming a new Gaza. Meanwhile, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit described Israel's actions as a reckless provocation that could lead to widespread chaos.



