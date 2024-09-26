(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Our Bodies, Our Votes", the third installment in Her Campus's award-winning editorial project, is a collection of stories, underpinned by original data, that amplifies the voices of Gen Z around reproductive rights as the 2024 presidential election draws near.



BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Her Campus, the leading brand for college women with chapters at hundreds of colleges, is proud to launch Our Bodies, Our Votes , the third iteration of its award-winning editorial project. With an exclusive foreword penned by Vice President Kamala Harris , this initiative explores the intersection of the 2024 election and reproductive freedom, underscoring the high stakes of this year's presidential election for women across the United States through the eyes of Gen Z.

Continue Reading

In her foreword, Vice President Harris highlights the pivotal role young voters have played in shaping the political landscape:

Vice President Kamala Harris pens exclusive foreword for Her Campus's "Our Bodies, Our Votes" Project.

Post this

"Young people have always been at the forefront of change. In 2020, young voters elected me the first woman Vice President in the history of our country. In 2022, young voters turned out in historic numbers to protect abortion rights in states from Michigan to Kentucky. And this November, it will be young people again who lead the fight to restore reproductive freedom across our nation."

Her message is a clear call to action, urging young people to recognize that, "Your vote is your voice and your voice is your power."

Our Bodies, Our Votes

is a comprehensive editorial project that delves into the concerns and perspectives of Gen Z voters, with a specific focus on reproductive rights, which has emerged as the number one issue in the election for this demographic, according to Her Campus surveys conducted in 2024. This project will release Her Campus's original data that highlights the overwhelming concern young people have regarding threats to reproductive freedom, particularly around women's right to make their own healthcare decisions.

In addition to data-driven insights, Our Bodies, Our Votes shares powerful and personal stories from young women courageously speaking out about their experiences with reproductive rights, including prominent reproductive rights activist Hadley Duvall .

" Our Bodies, Our Votes is about amplifying the voices of Gen Z around this critical issue in the lead-up to this historic election," said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis , Co-founder & CEO of Her Campus Media. "Through hard data that is then brought to life through deeply personal narratives, we aim to inform, empower, and galvanize Gen Zers to take action and ensure their voices are heard by voting."

This latest installment follows the success of previous editions in the series: Our Bodies, Our Rules (published in 2017 after the election of Donald Trump) and Our Bodies, Our Rights (published after the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022). Both were met with widespread acclaim and received industry awards for their impactful data-driven storytelling and relevance.

To read the Vice President's foreword and the courageous stories, and learn more about the data and Gen Z's priorities for this election, visit hercampus/ourbodiesourvotes .

About Her Campus Media :

Her Campus Media is the #1 Gen Z media and marketing ecosystem, reaching this generation better than anyone else across its family of media brands and communities, including Her Campus, College Fashionista, InfluenceHer Collective, Spoon University, and Generation Hired, with a highly curated community of 50,000+ creators, influencers, ambassadors, and student journalists across 2,000+ colleges. Her Campus Media provides award-winning integrated marketing programs that drive consumer engagement and loyalty for the world's leading brands. Her Campus has been named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies, Adweek's Campaign of the Year, and Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America among other accolades.

SOURCE Her Campus Media

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED