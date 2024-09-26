DGTR Initiates Review Of Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Aniline Imports

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Sep 26 (KNN)

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has announced the commencement of a review investigation into the anti-dumping duty (ADD) currently imposed on aniline imports from China, according to a statement from the of Commerce and Industry.

The review was initiated following a petition filed by Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals (GNFC), which expressed concerns that the removal of the duty could result in increased dumping practices.

The investigation will examine trade data spanning from April 2023 to March 2024. In its announcement, the DGTR has requested all relevant stakeholders to submit their responses within a one-week timeframe.

The existing anti-dumping duty on Chinese aniline imports is scheduled to expire on July 28, 2025.



This review process will help determine whether an extension or modification of the current duty is warranted based on current market conditions and trade practices.

Aniline, an organic compound used in various industrial applications including the production of polyurethane, rubber chemicals, and dyes, has been subject to trade remedies to protect domestic manufacturers from unfair pricing practices.

(KNN Bureau)