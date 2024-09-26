Cyngn Unveils New 12,000 Lb-Capacity Tugger For Warehouses Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Cyngn unveils new 12,000 lb-capacity tugger for warehouses

Cyngn has unveiled its first complete build of its next-generation 12,000 lb DriveMod Tugger.

The vehicle was successfully completed and demonstrated at the facility of its OEM partner, Motrec International.

This key milestone achieves the previously announced upgrade that increases towing capacity from 6,000 lb to 12,000 lb and marks a step forward for integrating Cyngn's proprietary DriveMod with Motrec's MT-160 tow tractor at scale.

The collaboration plays a crucial role in reducing production costs and delivering more streamlined logistics to end customers.

By leveraging Motrec's manufacturing expertise and infrastructure, the DriveMod Tugger can provide exceptional standards of vehicle performance and reliability that Motrec is already known for.

Ben Landen, Cyngn's vice president of business development, says:“Our partnership exemplifies a synergistic collaboration between a high-tech company and an established OEM.

“Building the first DriveMod Tugger at Motrec's facility highlights another positive step of validation for our strategy that includes leveraging complementary strengths between partners to bring the best combination of products, services, and support to the industrial automation market.”

Marc Breton, VP of sales at Motrec, says:“Beginning to build DriveMod Tuggers at our facility reinforces our commitment to innovation and demonstrates our ability to evolve with the needs of our customers who are actively seeking automation solutions.

“We are excited to continue enhancing the vehicles we offer with Cyngn's cutting-edge technology that builds on our long track record of high-quality, reliable material handling solutions.”

Engineered to streamline repetitive hauling tasks such as moving finished goods or delivering supplies, the next-gen DriveMod Tugger features a towing capacity of 12,000 pounds, automatic unhitching, two ruggedized touch-screen user interfaces, safety lights and indicators, and the Cyngn Insight data and fleet management software suite.

DriveMod Tuggers are already deployed at customer facilities and are available for sale now.