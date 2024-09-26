Geographic Solutions Named A Top 25 Work Tech Vendor By The 2024 Inspiring Work Tech Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PALM HARBOR, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geographic Solutions , a leading provider of workforce development software for the and the public sector, is thrilled to announce that it has been named a Top 25 Work Tech Vendor by the 2024 Inspiring Work Tech awards.

The award celebrates the best-in-class tech vendors across the world, celebrating the success and diverse range of technologies that can drive positive change for an organization and the people within it. Geographic Solutions was recognized for its commitment to developing innovative software solutions that positively impact job seekers and career and workforce development agencies.

"Being recognized as a Top 25 Work Tech Vendor from the Inspiring Workplaces organization reinforces our commitment to drive positive change within the workforce industry," said Paul

Toomey, President and Founder at Geographic Solutions. "At Geographic Solutions we strive to develop best-in-class workforce solutions that empower our clients to achieve their goals and help job seekers find quality employment."

This award represents the culmination of a year's worth of inspiring events and growth. This includes supporting our clients through their reemployment efforts and assisting them in rebuilding their communities following a natural disaster. It also signifies the promise of reimagining our software in new and exciting ways, such as the integration of artificial intelligence across our software suite and the implementation of a secure version of our solutions in prisons for individuals facing parole. This achievement reflects our company culture, which is built on innovation, collaboration, and a deep commitment to our employees and local community.

Inspiring Workplaces recognizes and celebrates companies that have created exceptional people-first workplaces. The award acknowledges leaders that have created a positive and inspiring work culture for their people – where they feel like they belong, resulting in increased engagement, productivity, and overall success.

To view the Top 25 Work Tech Vendors, click here .

About Geographic Solutions

Geographic Solutions is the nation's leading provider of software solutions for public sector workforce development and benefits including unemployment insurance, economic development, human services, corrections, labor market information, education and vocational rehabilitation. The company has developed state-of-the-art systems for employment and workforce development agencies for more than 40 states and U.S. territories. Geographic Solutions' software is currently being utilized by over 1,200 American Job Centers to serve more than 204 million individuals-reaching over 75% of the job seekers and employers in the country. For more information, visit .

