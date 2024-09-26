عربي


The Spirit Of Bacardi: Using Culture To Lift A Legacy

9/26/2024

Originally published by the Arthur W. Page Society

In a world where economic uncertainty and shifting consumer behaviors challenge even the most established brands, the power of a strong corporate culture has never been more evident. For Jessica Merz, vice president of global corporate communications at Bacardi, nurturing this culture is not just a priority; it's the foundation upon which the company's recent success has been built.

Through a multifaceted culture review (more on that below), the company developed three cultural pillars: Fearless, Family, and Founders-the 3 Fs. As the company set out to embark on its bold 10-year strategy, these would serve as the foundation for how it would be achieved.

