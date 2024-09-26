The Happy Hour To Remember With The Thomas Ashbourne Celebrity Family LIVE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thomas Ashbourne Co-Founders

Sip and watch Neil Patrick Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, and Ashley Benson LIVE as they share their favorite holiday traditions, recipes, and more!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits will be kicking off the holiday season in true craft cocktail fashion, hosting The Happy Hour to Remember to benefit Feeding America! Sip and watch Neil Patrick Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson, and Ashley Benson LIVE as they share their favorite holiday stories, traditions, recipes, games, and more while ushering in the holiday 2024 season. Join the Happy Hour to Remember on October 7th at 7pm EST on Instagram and Facebook LIVE.

Follow Thomas Ashbourne on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook to enter your questions via direct message and get involved in giving back this holiday season through Feeding America.

Grab your favorite Thomas Ashbourne cocktail and let's bring in the holiday season together.

About Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits is a family of authentic partners striving to share the best bar quality cocktails at an affordable price. The iconic Sarah Jessica Parker's Cosmopolitan, the ever-playful Neil Patrick Harris's Espresso Martini, the Margalicious Margarita by powerhouse trio: Rosario Dawson, Ashley Benson, and Vanessa Hudgens and their in house Classic Old fashioned by Sir Thomas Ashbourne himself. All of the expertly crafted cocktails are gluten free, all natural, and kosher small batch spirits based craft cocktails, sustainably sourced and produced, 12-25% ABV, available in 375ml bottles and 200ml 4-pack cans across 24 states in retail: Total Wine and More, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, Stater Brothers, Albertsons, BevMo!, Spec's, Goody Goody, Southern California Costco's, select Kroger's, Target's, and more through GoPuff, UberEats, or Instacart and shipping across 41 states. Visit for more information and to find a store near you.

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits LLC is founded, owned, and led by women.

Drink Responsibly.

