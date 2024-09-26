Spada Law Group Expands Access To Compassionate Legal Services With New Offices In Springfield And Lawrence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spada Law Group is proud to announce the opening of offices in Springfield and Lawrence. This exciting expansion reflects their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional services across Massachusetts with a special focus on the Latino Community.

The Spada Law Group is expanding across Massachusetts with new offices in Springfield and Lawrence. The team will offer personalized legal services to the community to provide equal access to justice.

The Spada Law Group team understands how daunting the legal system can be to someone who has been seriously injured in an accident. Legal proceedings, personal injury cases, and other legal matters are even more complicated for those with language barriers. This move will allow the team to deliver better, personalized services.

"We believe that everyone should have equal access to justice," said Spada Law Group Founder Len Spada. "Opening offices in Springfield and Lawrence is an important step in ensuring that everyone in Massachusetts can access the legal help they deserve. Our goal has always been to offer top-notch representation to all individuals, and we're excited to extend this to these two new communities."

The new offices will bring an experienced team of case managers and attorneys closer to those in need.



"We're not just expanding geographically; we're expanding access to justice for individuals who may have previously felt underserved or overlooked due to language barriers," Spada said. "Our bilingual team is fully equipped to provide comprehensive legal services in both English and Spanish, ensuring that our clients fully understand their rights and options."

The new offices will specialize in personal injury cases, including car accidents, workplace injuries, and slip and falls. Their team of compassionate and dedicated attorneys will work closely with each client to ensure they receive the compensation they deserve while offering support and guidance throughout the legal process.

At Spada Law Group, we're committed to standing by our clients from start to finish, advocating for their best interests every step of the way. With our new Springfield and Lawrence offices, we're excited to bring this dedication and expertise to even more people in Massachusetts.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit or call (617) 405-8581.

