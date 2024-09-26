Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Pack Out Style Toolbox (OSK-608)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better design for a pack out style toolbox that would allow the user to easily charge up to six cordless tool batteries," said an inventor, from Benton,

Ky., "so I invented the DOLLY CHARGER REPLACER. My design would free up valuable space for other tools and equipment, and it could increase efficiency for busy workers using cordless equipment."

The patent-pending invention provides an innovative design for a pack out style toolbox. In doing so, it offers improved battery charging capabilities. As a result, it eliminates the need to waste space with multiple cordless tool chargers, and it increases convenience and efficiency. The invention features a durable and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for tradesmen, contractors, mechanics, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OSK-608, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

