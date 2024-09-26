Financial Services Institute Honors AE Wealth Management's Shawn Scholz With Prestigious Advocacy Award

Shawn Scholz, Head of Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer

"We congratulate Shawn on this achievement and applaud his commitment to FSI's mission and the independent financial services industry," said Chris Radford, President of AEWM. "AE Wealth Management strongly supports FSI's mission and recognizes its advocacy's positive impact on the independent financial services industry. Together, we can continue to pave the way for Main Street Americans to reach their financial goals."

The FSI Advocacy Circle of Excellence acknowledges members who exhibit outstanding engagement and contributions to FSI's advocacy mission. The honorees have made significant strides in building constructive relationships with state and local officials, members of Congress, and regulators. They have actively engaged other FSI members on key advocacy priorities and crucial industry issues while establishing a positive and visible presence in their communities

"This is a great honor, and I'm proud to be in the company of such well-deserving members of the industry," said Scholz.

The Financial Services Institute continues its mission to ensure accessible and competent financial advice fostered by a growing network of independent financial advisors and services firms. This year's awardees exemplify the essence of this mission, leading the charge to safeguard and promote industry interests for the benefit of all. For more information, visit financialservices.

About AE Wealth Management

(AEWM) is one of America's fastest-growing Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms. It offers an open-architecture platform of investment solutions and practice management resources independent financial advisors can use to help clients work towards their financial goals. Advisors can demonstrate more significant value for clients and grow their practices by utilizing cutting-edge technology – and the broad array of investment strategies and asset classes from consistently vetted and monitored money managers – on AE Wealth Management's platform. The insights and tools from AE Wealth Management enable advisors to obtain a holistic view of each client's financial universe in one place.

AEWM is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser located in Topeka, Kansas, managing $30 billion in assets under management.