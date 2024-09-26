WORLD VISION ANNOUNCES 2024 CHRISTMAS GIFT CATALOG AND CELEBRITY SUPPORTERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Catalog offers handcrafted, celebrity-featured gifts to support communities through World Vision's work around the world

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian humanitarian organization

World Vision today announced its annual Christmas Gift Catalog , which includes artisan-made gifts featured by an impressive lineup of celebrity partners. Each year, the catalog raises millions of dollars to support World Vision's relief and development work around the world. In addition to handcrafted gifts, the catalog features a wide variety of life-changing gifts that equip families in need with resources to overcome poverty.

The celebrities featuring artisan-made gifts in this year's catalog include:

World Vision Gift Catalog

Actor, director and producer Melissa Joan Hart , a Gift Catalog supporter since 2018. Hart's "Beloved" friendship bracelets are skillfully crafted of glass, brass and turquoise beads by artisans in rural Thailand. The bracelets are perfect for sharing or can be worn as a set.

TV host and multimedia personality Tayshia Adams , who has supported the Gift Catalog since 2021. Her "Gathering Goodness" sisal bag is sustainably made from natural fibers by talented artisans in rural Kenya.

Actor and singer Alexa PenaVega , who is in her second year supporting the Gift Catalog. PenaVega is showcasing the "Seeds of Change" wrap bracelet, handcrafted in Colombia from reclaimed and naturally dyed melon seeds. The bracelet is lightweight, eco-friendly and clasp-free. Actor, author and director Kristoffer Polaha . Polaha is once again promoting his "Further Together" waxed string bracelets. Made of waxed cotton thread with metal caps, these adjustable bracelets are hand-braided by skilled women artisans.

"2024 has been a devastating year across the globe as millions suffer from sustained conflict, natural disasters, malnutrition, lack of access to healthcare and the need for clean water. The holiday season provides a time for people to reflect and give back to those in need, and World Vision's Christmas Gift Catalog is a seamless, impactful way to empower millions to improve their situations through our work at World Vision," said Edgar Sandoval Sr., president and CEO of World Vision. "We thank God for our donors who support our work every year. We can make a difference in the world because of their contributions, and the Gift Catalog not only provides a gift for loved ones, but also changes lives for families across the globe."

Launched in 1996, the World Vision Gift Catalog features hundreds of life-changing items with donation amounts ranging from $10 to $15,000, including farm animals, clean water systems, economic empowerment services, healthcare support, emergency food, and clothing and school supplies. Donors can purchase a gift in the name of a loved one and choose to send a complimentary, personalized card describing the gift and its impact.

Donations for handcrafted gifts from the Gift Catalog go to the World Vision Fund , which empowers children and families to overcome poverty through access to essentials like clean water, healthcare, education, and more.

For those looking to give a meaningful gift subscription this Christmas,

World Vision recently launched Believers for World ChangeTM , an exciting new monthly giving option. Subscribers join a global community of change makers who help equip vulnerable people to lift themselves out of extreme poverty. Donors can subscribe for themselves or on behalf of loved ones this holiday season. For more information, visit worldvision/WorldChange .

To order from the World Vision Gift Catalog, visit worldvisiongifts or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS (1-855-984-4387).

About

World Vision :

World Vision

is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and

injustice. We serve all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender.

For more information, visit

worldvision or follow on X, formerly known as Twitter, @WorldVisionUSA .

