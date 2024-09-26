Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Smoking Cessation / Recreational High Product (MTN-3653)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I created a smoking cessation product with the combined benefit of a mood elevator," said an inventor, from

Westhampton Beach, N.Y. "Smokettes would provide the aroma of cigarettes to make it potentially easier to deal with the physical aspects of nicotine withdrawal, while giving the user a feeling of mood elevation."

The patent-pending invention offers a new type of smoking cessation product to help satiate the psychological aspects of this form of addiction. In doing so, it would provide the aroma of cigarette smoke on demand as a healthier alternative to smoking. As a result, it could help users potentially stop smoking. It also can be used as a recreational product to achieve a pleasant psychological high. The invention features a small and simple design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for smokers who wish to stop smoking and others who enjoy recreational products that provide a psychological high. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MTN-3653, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

