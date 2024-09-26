Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Industrial Refrigeration Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The industrial refrigeration systems market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $21.96 billion in 2023 to $23.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to environmental regulations, energy efficiency concerns, globalization of supply chains, market consolidation, changing consumer preferences.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The industrial refrigeration systems market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $30.32 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for cold storage, adoption of natural refrigerants, renewable energy integration, strategic partnerships and alliances, regulatory emphasis on energy efficiency.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market

Growing demand for frozen and processed food is expected to propel the growth of the industrial refrigeration system market going forward. Frozen food refers to food that has been frozen quickly and is maintained frozen until it is used, whereas processed food refers to a food item that has gone through several mechanical or chemical processes to change or preserve it. Industrial refrigeration systems are used in food processing for cooling large amounts of water used in the process.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Share?

Key players in the market include Johnson Controls International PLC, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Danfoss A/S, Daikin Industries Ltd., EVAPCO Inc., Bitzer Kuhlmaschinenbau GmbH, LU-VE GROUP, Güntner GmbH & Co. KG., Star Refrigeration Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Lennox International Inc., Mayekawa Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Dover Corporation, Ingersoll Rand PLC, Linde, M&M Systems Inc., MAN Energy Solutions, Mark Refrigeration Equipment Company, MTI Micro-Tech International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corporation, Polycold Systems Inc., Enviro Tech International Inc., Refrigeration Engineering Corporation, Rivacold S.r.l., SCM Frigo Group S.r.l., Sterling Cryogenics BV., Trane Technologies PLC, United Technologies Corporation, Vilter Manufacturing Corporation, Vogt Ice Machine Co., Weiss Umwelttechnik GmbH.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the industrial refrigeration system market are focused on developing technological innovations, such as refrigeration-as-a-service (RaaS), to gain a competitive edge in the market. Refrigeration-as-a-Service (RaaS) is a subscription-based model where businesses rent refrigeration equipment and services from a provider instead of purchasing and maintaining them themselves.

How Is The Global Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Compressors, Rotary Screw Compressors, Centrifugal Compressors, Reciprocating Compressors, Diaphragm Compressors, Evaporators, Condensers, Controls

2) By Refrigerant: Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide

3) By Application: Refrigerated Warehouse, Refrigerated Transportation, Beverage Processing, Dairy and Ice cream Processing

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Market Definition

Industrial refrigeration system refers to tools and accessories designed to take heat away from big operations or big materials, bringing the temperature down to a suitable level. They are commonly used in cold storage, dairy processing, and beverage production.

Industrial Refrigeration Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global industrial refrigeration systems market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Industrial Refrigeration Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial refrigeration systems market size, industrial refrigeration systems market drivers and trends, industrial refrigeration systems market major players and industrial refrigeration systems market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Global Market Report 2024



Industrial Alcohol Global Market Report 2024



Industrial Air Chiller Global Market Report 2024



What Does the Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.