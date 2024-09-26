Hh2 Cloud Services Partners With Quickly Technologies To Revolutionize Early Payments For Construction Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Todd JuhnkeKAYSVILLE, UT, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- hh2 Cloud Services, a leader in cloud-based construction back-office solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Quickly Technologies, a Calgary-based financial technology company. This collaboration will leverage hh2's cutting-edge iPaaS (Integration Platform as a Service) solution to connect Quickly Technologies' platform with Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate.Quickly Technologies empowers small and medium-sized businesses to take control of their working capital by solving payment terms and ensuring they get paid faster for their verified invoices. By integrating with Sage 300 through hh2's robust iPaaS platform, Quickly Technologies will streamline financial processes for construction companies, helping them improve cash flow, reduce administrative burden, and focus on what they do best: building the future."hh2 is thrilled to partner with Quickly Technologies," says Todd Juhnke, VP of Sales at hh2 Cloud Services. "Their innovative approach to working capital management aligns perfectly with our mission to provide construction companies with the tools they need to operate more efficiently. With this partnership, we're making it easier for our clients to access the financial resources they need to grow and succeed."How it worksThrough this partnership, construction companies using Sage 300 will benefit from a seamless integration with Quickly Technologies' platform. This integration will allow construction companies to offer early payments to their suppliers and contractors.Invoices are mirrored in Quickly through the hh2 iPaaS integration. Subcontractors and suppliers can request early payments for approved invoices, while general contractors pay on their normal terms. Quickly automates the whole process while significantly reducing the time it takes to get paid. With enhanced connectivity between these two platforms, businesses can look forward to more accurate financial data, improved cash flow management, and a stronger financial foundation for their projects."Our collaboration with hh2 is changing the game for finance teams of construction businesses," said Kyle Friedman, Co-Founder & CEO of Quickly Technologies. "By integrating with Sage 300 through hh2's iPaaS platform, we are providing our clients with a powerful solution to offer early payment to their subcontractors and suppliers, while saving money on their bills. This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to empower businesses with the power of early payments."The integration between hh2 and Quickly Technologies is designed to be easy to implement, with minimal disruption to existing workflows. Businesses can quickly connect their Sage 300 system to Quickly Technologies' platform, allowing for real-time data synchronization and enhanced financial management capabilities.“Quickly streamlines efficiency by offering subcontractors faster payment options with no risk to general contractors,” says Dennis Stejskal, Head of Strategy at Sage Construction & Real Estate,“It's a win-win, improving cash flow for subcontractors and boosting overall project success.”This partnership is just the beginning of hh2's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative solutions that help construction companies optimize their operations. As hh2 continues to expand its iPaaS offerings, clients can expect more powerful integrations and enhanced functionality soon.For more information about the hh2 and Quickly Technologies partnership or to schedule a demo, please visit helloquickly.About hh2 Cloud Serviceshh2 Cloud Services is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for the construction industry. With a focus on improving efficiency, accuracy, and communication, hh2 offers a range of tools designed to streamline construction operations, including payroll, AP management, and time tracking. hh2's iPaaS platform enables seamless integration with various Construction platforms, making it easier for construction companies to manage their projects and finances.About Quickly TechnologiesQuickly Technologies is a Calgary-based financial technology company that empowers medium and large-sized construction businesses to offer early payments to their subcontractors and suppliers. By offering early payments, construction businesses can earn discounts on their payables while providing their subcontractors and suppliers with flexibility when paid.

