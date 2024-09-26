Foundation For Financial Planning Announces Charles Schwab Foundation As Leading 30Th Anniversary Partner

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Schwab to match up to $600,000 in donations to help seed ambitious growth in pro bono planning and advice by 2030

Washington, D.C., Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) announced today that Charles Schwab Foundation will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of its Power of Pro Bono 30th Anniversary Campaign , which will help ambitious growth in FFP's work to expand pro bono financial planning services across the country.

As part of its commitment, Schwab Foundation will match all new contributions to FFP from individual supporters, dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $600,000. Funds raised by the campaign will aid FFP in its 5-year goals to engage at least a third of all CFP® professionals in providing pro bono service and to reach a minimum of 100,000 underserved families annually with free financial advice.

“Charles Schwab Foundation, in partnership with Schwab Advisor Services, has long been committed to making quality financial advice and education more accessible for all,” said Jon Beatty , Head of Schwab Advisor Services.“We are proud to support FFP's Power of Pro Bono Campaign alongside other industry leaders during a time when hardworking Americans continue to face financial hardships.”

Since shortly after FFP's founding in 1995, Charles Schwab & Co. and the Charles Schwab Foundation have contributed over $3 million to FFP, making Schwab the organization's largest historical donor. Over its almost 30 years, FFP has provided $9.7 million in grants to develop and grow national and community-based pro bono programs, worked with partners to activate nearly 30,000 financial planners to volunteer their time and talents, and reached over 745,000 people in crisis or need with free financial guidance. FFP continues to act as the national leader in fostering a rich tradition of pro bono service across the financial planning profession.

“Schwab's latest pledge to FFP is yet another testament to their unwavering commitment to our mission to help underserved families-families who would otherwise lack access to fiduciary financial advice and planning,” said FFP CEO, Jon Dauphiné .“This campaign will provide a significant boost to our ongoing grantmaking, programs, and outreach activities, ultimately creating broader access to pro bono financial planning for those who critically need help.”

FFP's 30th Anniversary Campaign is Co-Chaired by leading industry professionals, including Chairman Emeritus of Armstrong, Fleming & Moore, Alexandra Armstrong, CFP®; former Head of Schwab Advisor Services, Bernie Clark ; President of Retirement Services for Corebridge Financial, Terri Fiedler ; and CEO of Kochis Global, Tim Kochis, J.D., MBA, CFP®. The Campaign Co-Chairs each have a long history of leadership and support for FFP and its programs.

In addition to Schwab's commitment to the 30th Anniversary Campaign, FFP has secured significant early support from members of the profession, including leading sponsorships from Alexandra Armstrong, CFP®, Glenn G. Kautt, MBA, and Scott M. Kahan, CFP®, with additional major support from: Elaine E. Bedel, CFP®; Kalita Blessing, CFP®; BNY Mellon's Pershing; the Carroll Family; Bill Carter, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®; the CFP Board of Standards; Joseph A. Chornyak, Sr., CFP®; Corebridge Financial; Marc S. Freedman, CFP®; Tim Kochis, J.D., MBA, CFP®; Ross Levin, CFP®; and Yeske Buie Inc. Allspring Global Investments, Commonwealth Financial Network, Ficomm Partners, Eric Flett, Meritas Wealth Management, LLC, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo, LLC, and Jon P. Yankee, MBA, CFP®, have also signed on as key supporters.

To mark its 30 years, FFP will be hosting an invitation-only 30th Anniversary Gala on April 2, 2025 at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Those interested in campaign sponsorships for FFP's 30th Anniversary can find more information at FFPprobono.org/30years .

About the Foundation for Financial Planning

Foundation for Financial Planning (FFP) is the nation's leading charity dedicated to advancing pro bono financial planning for at-risk populations, including active military members and wounded veterans, people with cancer and other serious medical diagnoses, seniors and family caregivers, low-income individuals and their families, domestic violence survivors and many more. Over its 29 years, FFP has provided $9.7 million in grants to national and community-based pro bono programs; worked with partners to activate nearly 30,000 financial planners to volunteer their time and talents; reached over 745,000 people in crisis or need; and acted as a leader and catalyst to foster a rich tradition of pro bono service across the financial planning profession. Visit to learn more.

