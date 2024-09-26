Russian Ambassador Warns of High Risk of All-Out War Between Israel, Lebanon

(MENAFN) The risk of all-out war between Israel and Lebanon is extremely high, according to Russian Ambassador Alexander Rudakov in Beirut. He cautioned of a grim scenario where Israeli might invade Lebanon, leading to mass casualties and destruction similar to that seen in Gaza.



Since Monday, Israel has been conducting a large-scale air campaign against Hezbollah, called “Northern Arrows,” claiming to have destroyed hundreds of “terrorist targets.” Lebanese authorities report that the strikes have resulted in nearly 700 fatalities, including many women and children.



Rudakov noted that this latest escalation has broadened the decades-old conflict beyond its traditional boundaries. He remarked, “Until recently, the confrontation between Hezbollah and Israel operated under unwritten ‘rules,’ similar to an ‘eye for an eye’ formula, where one side’s attack provoked a conditionally proportionate response from the other. However, this structure appears to have collapsed in recent days.”



Israel has not ruled out a potential ground operation. Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi informed troops on the northern border that this week’s airstrikes were designed to “prepare the ground for your possible entry and continue degrading Hezbollah.”



MENAFN26092024000045016755ID1108719227