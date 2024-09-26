Iran Showcases Products at China International Import Expo

(MENAFN) At the 6th China International Expo (CIIE) in 2023, over 50 Iranian companies and more than 250 Iranian businessmen showcased a variety of products, including featured agricultural items, traditional handicrafts, and advanced technology in petrochemicals, nanotechnology, and medical care. This attracted numerous visitors interested in exploring business opportunities.



Launched in 2018, the CIIE is held annually in Shanghai and focuses on boosting imports, making it the world’s first national exhibition centered on this theme. It was personally initiated by Chinese President Xi Jinping to promote wider openness and share development opportunities globally. President Xi stated, “We should commit ourselves to openness to meet development challenges, foster synergy for cooperation, build the momentum of innovation, and deliver benefits to all.”



Today, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) has become a showcase of China's new development paradigm, serving as a platform for high-standard opening up and a public good for the world. Since its launch in 2018, it has been held six times. Given China's vast market size, the CIIE helps foreign firms showcase and sell their products and services, playing multiple roles such as scaling up international procurement, promoting investment, facilitating people-to-people interactions, and advancing global cooperation. This contributes significantly to the growth of the world economy.



