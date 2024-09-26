Turkish defense firm Assan works to build aerial bomb production facility in Azerbaijan

(MENAFN) Turkish defense firm Assan is advancing plans to establish an aerial bomb production facility in Azerbaijan, complementing its existing ammunition sales to the country. Speaking at the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX) in Baku, Assan’s CEO Gurcak Okumus announced that agreements for the facility’s construction are nearing completion, with only a few permission processes remaining. The three-day ADEX event, which brings together defense industry leaders from around the world, concludes this Thursday.



Okumus highlighted the deepening defense cooperation between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, noting that the Azerbaijani Air Forces are increasingly utilizing ammunition produced by Turkish and NATO standards. He added that Assan’s ongoing investments in Azerbaijan reflect the broader trend of strengthening defense ties between the two nations.



The defense contractor has seen a surge in demand for its products from various international markets. Okumus mentioned that Assan’s offerings, which range from heavy construction machinery to advanced aerial bombs, have attracted interest from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Bulgaria, Romania, and Brazil.



The production of these defense systems is currently centered in Türkiye’s capital, Ankara. However, with plans for the new facility in Azerbaijan, Assan aims to enhance regional production capabilities and further solidify its position in the global defense market.

