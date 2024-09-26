US Congress prevents government shutdown with short-term funding bill

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the U.S. took decisive action to prevent a shutdown by overwhelmingly passing a short-term funding bill. The Senate approved the measure with a vote of 78-18, following the House's earlier approval, which passed with a significant margin of 341-82. Notably, all opposition to the bill in both chambers came from lawmakers, highlighting divisions within the party regarding budget strategies.



The funding package, negotiated by House Speaker Mike Johnson and leading Democrats, will maintain government funding at current levels until December 20. This extension sets the stage for another round of budget negotiations in just three months, as lawmakers will need to address longer-term funding solutions before the year-end deadline. Additionally, the bill allocates an extra USD231 million for the Secret Service, aimed at enhancing the agency's resources for securing the presidential campaign, especially in light of recent threats against former President Donald Trump.



Trump has been vocal in demanding that congressional Republicans instigate a government shutdown unless they pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. This proposed legislation would require proof of citizenship for voter registration, despite the existing law prohibiting noncitizens from voting in federal elections. However, Speaker Johnson and other leading Republicans have expressed concerns that a government shutdown, particularly so close to Election Day, would be seen as "political malpractice," fearing that the party would face backlash from voters.



The bill is now headed to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it promptly to ensure government operations continue without interruption as the current funding expires on September 30, marking the end of the fiscal year. With both chambers of Congress scheduled to adjourn this week for an extended recess, lawmakers will return to their home states to campaign for re-elections, with the next session resuming after the November 5 election.

