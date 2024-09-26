Appfolio To Unveil Powerful New Real Estate Industry Insights And Innovations At 2024 FUTURE Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) features more than 45 sessions led by 60 industry thought leaders to help real estate professionals feel confident in the future and inspired to better their business

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio (NASDAQ: APPF), the leader powering the future of the real estate industry, today announced the speaker line-up for FUTURE: The Real Estate Conference by AppFolio. The event will convene real estate professionals, speakers, technologists, and industry leaders for three days of innovation from October 28-30, 2024 in San Diego, CA.



New York Times #1 Best-Selling Author Daniel Pink and Three-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings will deliver inspiring keynotes on the mainstage, which will also include talks from AppFolio CEO Shane Trigg, SVP of Product Kyle Triplett, and Industry Principal Stacy Holden. FUTURE will feature a musical performance from legendary R&B vocal group Boyz II Men at the Rady Shell.

As the premier conference for real estate professionals, attendees will be able to explore more than 45 sessions led by over 60 industry speakers, including:



Stephanie Anderson , Senior Director of Communication and Social Media, Grace Hill

Dom Beveridge , Principal, 20for20

Mike Brewer , Co-Founder, Multifamily Media Network

Jordan Brooks , Senior Market Analyst, ALN Apartment Data

Daniel Craig , Chief Strategy Officer, ProfitCoach

Kristi Fickert , Vice President of Enterprise Growth, Realync

Sharon Wilson Géno , President, National Multifamily Housing Council

Ray Hespen , CEO and Co-Founder, Property Meld

Moses Kagan , Co-Founder and Partner, Adaptive Realty; Founder, Re-convene

Robert Pinnegar , President and CEO, National Apartment Association Taimur Rashid , Managing Director, Generative AI Innovation & Delivery, Amazon Web Services



At this year's conference, attendees will experience:



Innovation that will transform the results of their business : Come away with a deeper perspective on the evolving landscape and the strategies that will define the future, including AI, affordable housing, transformation of the resident experience, and more.

New solutions and partners to elevate business : Discover the latest proptech solutions and platform innovations through demos from product experts and the growing network of AppFolio StackTM partners.

Connections with the industry's best and brightest : Foster relationships with other real estate professionals, speakers, technologists, and industry leaders through curated networking events. Hands-on training opportunities : Master AppFolio workflows to reach goals through pre-event training and certification sessions; available to current AppFolio customers for an additional fee.

“For more than a decade, our conference has sparked insights and connections AppFolio customers can use to more effectively operate and grow their businesses. This year, we're elevating the experience by expanding into a premier real estate industry event,” said Lisa Horner, Senior Vice President of Marketing at AppFolio.“We're thrilled to invite the real estate community to join us at FUTURE 2024, which will converge thought leadership, pioneering vision, and technology innovation to champion the future of real estate.”

FUTU RE 2024 Sponsors:



Platinum Sponsors: AvidXchange, Balanced Asset Solutions, REA.co

Gold Sponsors: Amazon Hub Apartment Locker, Banyan, Eng Flanders Group, Hunter Warfield, Pay Ready, Possession Partner, Proper AI, Property Meld, RentCheck, SafeRent, ShowMojo, Tenant Turner, zInspector

Silver Sponsors: Aldous & Associates, APM Help, Birdeye, Breezeway, ButterflyMX, Engrain, HappyCo, Hott Solutions, The KSC Group, LeadSimple, Livable, Livly, Lula, NetVendor, OJO Bookkeeping, One11 Advisors, Opiniion, Page Per Page, PetScreening, Quext, RemoteLock, REdirect Consulting, Zego Experience Sponsor: Best Egg

The FUTURE conference will take place from October 28-30, 2024 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. To learn more or register, visit futureconference.com.

AppFolio is the technology leader powering the future of the real estate industry. Our innovative platform and trusted partnership enable our customers to connect communities, increase operational efficiency, and grow their business. For more information about AppFolio, visit

