Ukrainian Scouts Hit Two Russian Ammo Depots, Three Bunkers In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian scouts, using FPV drones, hit three bunkers and two ammunition depots of the Russians.

According to Ukrinform, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the of Defense of Ukraine reported this on Telegram .

"Fighters of the Kryla (Wings) unit of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine in Kharkiv region are 'dismantling' the enemy's fortifications, blowing up field ammunition depots, and eliminating Russian invaders,” the post reads.

Using ten FPV drones, the Ukrainian fighters destroyed three enemy bunkers, two ammunition depots, and one fortified enemy position.

Also, four invaders were killed, one was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 13th Operational Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard captured four Russian servicemen in the Kharkiv direction.