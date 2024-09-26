Mumbai Rains: Zomato Agent Delivers Orders On Foot Amid Heavy Downpour, Gets Praised On Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With continuous downpours in the past two days in the capital, Mumbai was brought to a standstill on Wednesday. In the torrential rains, four people died, while low-lying areas were inundated and several flights were diverted too.

Not only this, Mumbai's lifeline, local train services, were brought to a complete halt.

However, braving the incessant rainfall, a Zomato delivery partner delivered orders on foot after his bike broke down.

After his bike broke down and the rains continued, Rahat Ali Khan delivered two orders on foot.

One of the customer to whom Rahat delivered the order one foot, expressed her gratitude towards Khan and it reflected on her privilege in a heartfelt post.

Swati Mittal wrote on Instagram's Threads,“We ordered food and Rahat's bike broke down and that man walked to two different locations and finished his delivery in this heavy rain all drenched!”

She also requested the delivery partners , especially who risk their safety in adverse conditions.

She wrote,“We should really support delivery staff who are on the streets in heavy rains making our lives convenient. It's a privilege! Thank you, Rahat!”

Not only this, despite continuous downpour, Mittal's food order was delayed by just seven minutes. Acknowledging the conditions, the app displayed a note saying, "“It's raining at the restaurant, your delivery partner may drive slower than usual.”

Later in the comment section, Mittal said she tipped Khan for her food. She wrote, "...I tipped him well. But ya I don't advertise what I do on social media. I rather thank people who do something for me than show how great I am as a human being for being a normal human being. Can't attach a price tag or a number to his effort.”

Here's how netizens commented:

"Support them by not ordering on the app during heavy rains," the first user said.

"I'd think 10 times before ordering something in such torrential rains,” wrote the second.

A third user wrote, "The Internet needs more people like you Swati who take the time and share incidents like these on social media. This is so much more refreshing than seeing, 'where's my food?', 'where's my refund?' type posts! Keep going, keep growing."

A fourth posted, "This is so heartwarming. We need more people like you and him!"