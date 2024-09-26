Criciúma Stuns Grêmio In Crucial Brazilian Championship Match

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Criciúma secured a vital 2-1 victory against Grêmio in a delayed 16th round match of the Brazilian Championship. The game unfolded at Arena do Grêmio on Wednesday, reshaping the league standings.



Arthur Caíke and Ronald Lopes netted for the visitors, while Villasantí scored for the home team. This result propelled Criciúma to 13th place with 32 points, surpassing Grêmio in the table.



Grêmio slipped to 14th position, maintaining 31 points after the defeat. The loss widened the gap between Criciúma and Corinthians, the latter currently occupying the relegation zone with 28 points.



Both teams face upcoming challenges in the 28th round of the Brazilian Championship . Grêmio will travel to face Botafogo at Nilton Santos Stadium on Saturday evening.



Criciúma, riding high on their recent success, will visit Bahia at Arena Fonte Nova on Sunday afternoon. These matches could further impact the league standings.







The scoring began early in the first half when Arthur Caíke capitalized on a rebound. His initial shot forced a save from Marchesín, but he swiftly converted the follow-up.



Grêmio equalized in the second half through a well-crafted play. Diego Costa passed to Reinaldo, who cleverly dummied for Villasantí to finish with a low shot.



Criciúma regained the lead when Ronald Lopes unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from outside the box. His goal proved decisive, sealing the victory for the visiting team.



This unexpected result has injected fresh excitement into the Brazilian Championship. It highlights the competitive nature of the league and the potential for surprise outcomes.

