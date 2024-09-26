ADB grants USD3M for Laos to boost power sector reform

(MENAFN) The Asian Development (ADB) has approved a technical assistance project worth 3 million U.S. dollars aimed at enhancing power sector reforms in Laos. This initiative is designed to foster a sustainable and reliable of clean electricity in the Greater Mekong Subregion. Additionally, the project is expected to facilitate increased investment and encourage private sector participation in renewable energy, as reported by Lao News Agency.



Laos possesses substantial potential to expand its renewable energy capabilities, which could help generate revenue and address climate change challenges. However, the country must promote private sector investment through effective macroeconomic management and necessary structural reforms. The energy sector currently faces several obstacles, including reform gaps and financial issues that impede investments in transmission and distribution infrastructure, thereby limiting the country’s ability to achieve regional energy transition goals.



To address these challenges, the project will support the Lao government in modernizing power sector regulations and implementing tariff reforms and governance arrangements. It aims to improve market access for private sector entities looking to expand clean energy generation, enhance environmental and social safeguard management systems for power utilities, and strengthen human resource development for effective implementation of power sector reforms.



Overall, this initiative represents a significant step toward advancing Laos' energy sector, promoting sustainability, and attracting necessary investments for a cleaner energy future.

