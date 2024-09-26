Published Clinical Results Show Non-Invasive Monitoring Technology Predicts Heart Failure Events At Twice The Rate Of Conventional Care

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Cardiac Failure has published data from the SCALE-HF 1 study on Bodyport Inc.'s, non-invasive biomarker guided technology, showing it predicts heart failure events at twice the rate of weight-based monitoring, with an average lead time of 14 days and with 38% fewer false alerts. The results highlight the technology's potential to reduce hospitalization risks for heart failure patients. Participants in the study took measurements at home by standing barefoot for approximately 30 seconds a day on the Bodyport Cardiac Scale, a non-invasive device in the form factor of a weight scale but capturing multiple validated biomarker measures that directly reflect a patient's fluid levels, the primary measure healthcare teams monitor to detect worsening heart failure. "This is really exciting technology that I think has the potential to improve care for patients living with heart failure. This technology took a common tool that we have used in clinical care for decades, a bathroom scale, and improved it to the point that we can better predict worsening heart events," said Adam DeVore, MD, MHS, cardiologist and associate professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine. "The data from this SCALE-HF 1 study suggest that we may be able to use this technology to prevent hospitalizations related to volume overload."

Key Study Results Details Study Type Prospective, observational (SCALE-HF 1) Congestion-related biomarkers analyzed by the Congestion Index Participants 329 enrolled at 8 sites 56% of Patients LVEF ≤40% (reduced

ejection fraction) 36% Patients LVEF ≥50% (preserved

ejection fraction) Follow up duration of 238 patient years Heart Failure Event (HFE) Prediction Congestion Index Correctly predicted 48 of 69 (70%) of heart failure events (HFEs) Weight-scale standard Detected 24 of 69 HFEs (35%) Sensitivity Congestion Index demonstrated significantly higher sensitivity ( p<0.01 ) than weight-scale care Congestion Index Alert Rate Generated 2.58 alerts per patient-year Weight-scale Alert Rate Produced 4.18 alerts per patient-year



Fewer false alerts result in a more efficient workflow for care teams Congestion Index is applicable across a broad range of heart failure patients (both reduced and preserved ejection fraction [EF])

"With twice the sensitivity of traditional weight-scale monitoring in Heart Failure, the Bodyport Congestion Index significantly outperforms the current noninvasive standard of care, yet captures hemodynamic data in a familiar scale form which is easy to adopt for patients," said Corey Centen, founder, president, and chief technical officer at Bodyport.

The FDA-cleared Bodyport fluid management platform is currently being implemented in a variety of commercial settings to enhance heart failure care. By leveraging the Bodyport Cardiac Scale and Clinical Dashboard, healthcare organizations are developing fluid-guided care pathways aimed at improving patient outcomes and preventive care.

About Bodyport

Bodyport is a biomarker-guided predictive care company on a mission to address complex chronic conditions by embedding a sophisticated biomarker platform into simple, easy-to-use devices. Dedicated to keeping patients with cardiorenal conditions healthier and out of the hospital, the company is initially focused on heart failure patients and the noninvasive assessment of heart function and fluid status in a single step at home. The Bodyport Heart Health solution captures hemodynamic signals through the FDA-cleared Bodyport Cardiac Scale to power optimized interventions tailored to the patient. Learn more at

