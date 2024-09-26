United States Beauty, Health And Home Industry Product Innovation Report 2024, With Focus On Plantopia, Bloom, Flowcheer And Attn: Grace

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation: Beauty, and Home in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides valuable insights into product innovation in the US, analysing data from the Innovation platform. The report covers the beauty, health and home categories, showing the level of new brand and sub-brand launch activity.

The Beauty, Health and Home in the US report provides data and analysis on new product launch activity across digital shelf in the U.S.. The report explores what type of innovation is happening and in which retailers covering categories across the health, beauty and home care sectors. Combining data on new brand and sub-brand launches, industry expertise and analysis of consumer trends, the Innovation Country reports unlock the latest insights on how and why categories are being disrupted within a specific market.

The Innovation in USA report answers:



Is a specific country a pacesetter or follower in terms of new product launches across specific industries?

What industries lead in terms of new product launches within specific country?

What type of innovation is happening within specific industries and categories?

What are the examples of some of the innovations across the categories? Which retailers are leading in new product launches within a specific country?

Why buy this report?



Get a detailed picture of the Innovation market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Company Coverage:



Plantopia

Bloom

Flowcheer Attn: Grace

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction



Scope Monitoring innovation for business growth

Innovation in beauty, health and home



The US leads in-country launches, being a global trend-setter within beauty, health and home

Self-care and eco-awareness trends influence innovations across beauty, health and home

New launches in the US in 2023: Beauty and personal care

Plantopia extends its wellness line with launches across North America and Western Europe

New launches in the US in 2023: Consumer health

Bloom's premium supplements: Harnessing social media for growth

New launches in the US in 2023: Home care

Flowcheer offers effective, convenient and environmentally responsible laundry solution

New launches in the US in 2023: Tissue and hygiene

Attn: Grace: Pioneering stylish, skin-safe and sustainable incontinence solutions for women Major American retailers offer cost-effective and sustainable options across BH&H categories

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900