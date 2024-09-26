(MENAFN) The Israeli has established strict military controls to obscure the extent of damage and losses experienced on the northern front since Hezbollah commenced Operation Open Account. Concurrently, Israeli has concentrated predominantly on the military actions undertaken by Israel against southern Lebanon and the suburbs of Beirut, creating a narrative that underrepresents the difficulties faced by Israeli forces.



In contrast to the Gaza front, where the Israeli military has publicly acknowledged civilian and military casualties from Hamas rocket fire and by Palestinian factions, there has been a notable reluctance to disclose the impacts of Hezbollah's assaults. Analysts suggest that developments on the northern front indicate that Hezbollah may have intelligence capabilities that rival or even exceed those of the Israeli intelligence community.



This perceived intelligence advantage poses a significant challenge to the long-standing perception of Israel’s military invincibility. Observers note a distinct difference in operational capabilities between Hamas and Hezbollah, with Hezbollah showcasing superior intelligence and strategic execution, resulting in precise and timely military strikes.



Antoine Shalhat, an expert on Israeli affairs, highlights that the northern front has seen numerous developments, losses, and damages from the Israeli perspective. He argues that since the escalation began, the Israeli military has tightened its control over information regarding events on the home front, operating on two fronts. The first concerns external factors, including the ongoing violence in Gaza and the potential for similar strategies to be employed in Lebanon. The second involves internal factors, characterized by stringent censorship of news, facts, and public discourse.



This situation underscores the complexities of the ongoing conflict and reflects the efforts of the Israeli establishment to manage narratives while minimizing the perceived consequences of its military operations against Hezbollah, amidst growing concerns regarding the effectiveness of its intelligence and the transparency of its military operations.

MENAFN26092024000045015687ID1108718471