(MENAFN) insiders have disclosed that the Biden administration is in the process of launching a new initiative aimed at ceasing hostilities in Lebanon while also revitalizing negotiations regarding Gaza. This initiative comes as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has raised alarms about the "severe" potential for escalating tensions in the Middle East, highlighting Washington's determination to avert an all-out conflict between Israel and Hezbollah.



According to reports from Axios, the White House is poised to unveil this initiative imminently. The U.S. is reportedly working alongside several nations, including France, Israel, Lebanon, and a number of Arab countries, to create a diplomatic solution focused on issues in northern Israel. This initiative is designed to tackle both the situations in Gaza and Lebanon as part of a comprehensive strategy.



Sources indicate that the United States is leading new diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the violence in both regions, with proposals potentially including measures for the release of detainees held in Gaza. Several informed figures, including two Lebanese officials and Western diplomats, have confirmed that talks are progressing in relation to the ongoing U.N. General Assembly sessions in New York.



This diplomatic initiative marks a noteworthy attempt to link the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon within a single U.S.-driven framework. Furthermore, an Israeli official has indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved discussions regarding the new U.S. initiative. According to Israeli media outlet Israel Hayom, Netanyahu has directed Minister Dermer to convey to Washington that Israel is prepared to negotiate a temporary ceasefire in Lebanon, recognizing that while the chances of success may be limited, the country remains willing to pursue a deal.



As the diplomatic situation unfolds, the urgency for addressing the violence and the deepening humanitarian crises in both Gaza and Lebanon is increasingly becoming a priority for the Biden administration and its international allies.

