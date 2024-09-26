Russians Remotely Mine Approach Routes Of Ukrainian Forces In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, near the settlement of Hlyboke, the Russian forces used UAVs to conduct remote of routes used by Ukraine's Defense Forces with anti-personnel mines during the night.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the press service of the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group.

"The operational situation in the Kharkiv sector of the front remains difficult. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue to hold back the Russian forces. Near the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy used UAVs to remotely lay anti-personnel mines along the approach routes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces," the statement reads.

Additionally, the enemy Akhmat units were spotted near Lukiantsi, and the enemy continued fortifying their positions near Starytsia, including setting up new barriers and carrying out logistical support operations.

toin

In Vovchansk, the Russian forces intensified aerial reconnaissance to detect Ukrainian Defense Forces, while making isolated personnel movements to replenish losses. Engineering work was also noted, with the enemy constructing tunnels for covert movement between neighboring houses.

According to the press service, there were three combat engagements in the past 24 hours. Russian forces launched two airstrikes using three guided aerial bombs (KABs) and two missile strikes. They carried out 54 kamikaze drone attacks and shelled Ukrainian positions 356 times.

Enemy losses over the past day totaled 136 personnel, including 52 killed and 84 wounded. In addition, Russian forces had 84 units of military equipment destroyed or damaged.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to September 26, 2024, are estimated at approximately 647,800 personnel, with 1,400 killed and wounded in the past 24 hours alone.