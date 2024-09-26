Brazil’S Cotton Crop Set For Record Growth In 2024/25, Stonex Forecasts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's cotton production for the 2024/25 season is poised to reach a record 3.82 million tons of lint. StoneX, a leading consultancy, released this forecast on Wednesday.



The projection represents a 5.4% increase from the previous season. This growth stems primarily from an expansion in the planted area.



StoneX anticipates a 128,000-hectare increase in planted area, a 6.4% rise. Mato Grosso State leads this expansion with an expected 112,000-hectare growth, up 7.6%.



Productivity levels will require close monitoring as the season progresses. For the current 2023/24 season, StoneX slightly revised its forecast. The consultancy added 50,000 hectares to Mato Grosso's planted area.



Mato Grosso remains Brazil's largest cotton-producing state. This adjustment brings the expected national harvest to 3.62 million tons of lint.







Export predictions for the 2023/24 season remain steady at 2.9 million tons. The 2024/25 cycle shows similar export potential, with shipments projected at 2.8 million tons.



These figures underscore Brazil's growing importance in the global cotton market. The cotton industry's expansion reflects broader trends in Brazilian agriculture.

Growth and Global Influence

Farmers continue to capitalize on favorable growing conditions and increasing global demand. This growth strengthens Brazil's position as a major player in the international cotton trade.



In addition, as the new season approaches, industry observers will watch for factors affecting crop development.



Weather patterns, pest pressures, and market dynamics will all play crucial roles. These elements could influence the final output and export volumes.



Brazil's cotton sector demonstrates resilience and adaptability. Farmers and industry stakeholders continue to invest in productivity and sustainability measures.



These efforts aim to ensure long-term growth and competitiveness in the global market. The projected record crop could have far-reaching implications.



It may affect global cotton prices and influence planting decisions in other cotton-producing countries. Brazil's expanding role in the cotton market continues to reshape international trade patterns.

