Guidehouse Insights Explores Multi-Pronged Benefit Streams Of Next-Generation Advanced Metering Infrastructure

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights

discusses the value proposition of next-generation advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) in the context of efficiency, smart home optimization, grid management, and more.

Utilities have been deploying AMI for over two decades. The first generation of AMI helped resolve archaic inefficiencies while supporting a variety of grid- and consumer-oriented analytics use cases. According to Guidehouse Insights, as first-generation AMI deployments reach the end of their useful lifespans, energy companies are increasingly opting for next-generation AMI to unlock real-time insights and insight-the-meter intelligence to the benefit of utilities and customers alike.

"In the same way that smartphones rapidly overtook early cell phones, next-generation AMI represents a logical, revolutionary, and future-proofed edge computing solution," says Michael Kelly, principal research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "The combination of real-time data sampling, waveform data capture, and open ecosystems of software partners promises to unlock and enhance a myriad of analytics use cases – from distributed energy resource (DER) detection and smart home optimization to location awareness and grid fault detection, amongst many others."

Guidehouse Insights recommends replacing first-generation smart meters with next-generation AMI, enabling seamless interoperability between smart home platforms and AMI devices, and ensuring data security, privacy, and integrity from hardware and software vendors, according to the report.

and provides recommendations for utilities, customers, vendors, and other relevant stakeholders. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website .

About Guidehouse Insights

Guidehouse Insights, the dedicated market intelligence arm of Guidehouse, provides research, data, and benchmarking services for today's rapidly changing and highly regulated industries. Our insights are built on in-depth analysis of global clean technology markets. The team's research methodology combines supply-side industry analysis, end-user primary research, and demand assessment, paired with a deep examination of technology trends, to provide a comprehensive view of emerging resilient infrastructure systems. Additional information about Guidehouse Insights can be found at .

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 17,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report,

Next-Generation AMI Redefines Energy and Situational Awareness for Utilities,

is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

