Key Suspect Behind Peshawar Police Lines Mosque Bombing Arrested
9/26/2024 5:19:29 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
Peshawar – In a significant breakthrough, Peshawar Police have arrested a key terrorist involved in the January 30, 2023, suicide bombing at the Police Lines Mosque. The bombing had resulted in the tragic loss of 72 lives, including the mosque's Imam and police officers, and left 157 others injured.
According to the police, the suspect had been wanted for a series of attacks since last year and was apprehended in a joint operation.
During interrogation, the terrorist confessed to being involved in multiple attacks. The police further revealed that the suspect was linked to the group responsible for attacks on Warsak Road and Urmar police, with forensic evidence confirming the use of matching weapons and explosives.
