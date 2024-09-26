SP Escapes IED Attack Unharmed In D.I. Khan Five Terrorists Killed In North Waziristan Operation

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) D.I. Khan: An IED explosion targeted the vehicle of SP Saddar Circle, Khalid Usman Khan Khattak, in the Kot Daulat area of Kulachi, but fortunately, he and his security team escaped unscathed.

According to sources, SP Khalid Usman was traveling with his gunmen and driver when the explosion occurred. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the incident. The SP was on his way to Hathala Police Station when the attack occurred. Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

North Waziristan Operation: Five Terrorists Killed

North Waziristan: In a significant security operation in Mir Ali Bazaar and nearby areas, five terrorists were killed by security forces.

Sources confirmed that four security personnel were injured during the exchange of gunfire with the terrorists. The wounded soldiers were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition was reported to be stable. The gunfight between security forces and the terrorists is ongoing.