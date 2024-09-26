Education Disrupted: Landi Kotal's Girls' Schools Shut Due To Kuki Khel Sit-In

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) LANDI KOTAL: The ongoing sit-in by the Kuki Khel tribe has led to the closure of girls' in Landi Kotal, severely impacting the education of female students. The roadblock set up by the tribe at Bhagyari Jamrud has been in place for a week, preventing female teachers from reaching the schools from Peshawar.

Sharifullah Afridi, President of the Teachers' Association of Khyber District, expressed his concern in a recent statement, revealing that 80% of the girls' schools in Landi Kotal are currently non-operational. He highlighted the severe disruption in education due to the roadblock, as the majority of the teachers commute from Peshawar and surrounding areas to Landi Kotal.

Afridi emphasized the critical shortage of local female teachers, which makes the schools in Landi Kotal heavily reliant on educators from Jamrud and Peshawar. He urged the authorities to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Kuki Khel tribe and address their legitimate demands so that the vital Peshawar-Torkham Highway can be reopened.

He further lamented that the ongoing roadblock has disproportionately affected working individuals, particularly female government employees, who are facing significant challenges in fulfilling their duties. This situation, Afridi noted, is deeply unfortunate and requires immediate resolution to ensure that the girls' education in Landi Kotal is not further compromised.