Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Confirms Third Mpox Case As Virus Detected In 51-Year-Old Returning From Abroad
9/26/2024 5:19:22 AM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has confirmed its third case of the Mpox virus after a 51-year-old man, returning to Pakistan from abroad, tested positive.
Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani, Director of Public Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated that the patient was immediately transferred to Police Services Hospital from Peshawar Airport, where symptoms were detected during screening. The patient is currently under treatment and is showing significant improvement.
Roghani added that the rapid response team took samples from the patient, which were then sent to the laboratory where the Public Health Reference Laboratory confirmed the presence of the Mpox virus: "The patient hails from Orakzai, and this is the third confirmed case of Mpox in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2024."
On Aug 24 a 47-year-old man from Nowshera was confirmed as having the monkeypox virus . In response, emergency isolation and screening wards have been swiftly set up at Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex, District Headquarters Hospital, and Mian Rashid Memorial Hospital in Pabbi.
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has established an integrated surveillance and response system to monitor the virus more effectively in the future.
